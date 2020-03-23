Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] saw a change by 0.58% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $22.36. The company is holding 477.30M shares with keeping 296.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 48.08% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -46.76% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.84%, trading +49.65% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 477.30M shares valued at 6.93 million were bought and sold.

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] sitting at -78.70% and its Gross Margin at 84.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -75.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.52. Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.24.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has 477.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.10 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.