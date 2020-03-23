SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] shares went lower by -1.21% from its previous closing of 1.24, now trading at the price of $1.23, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is SM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.47 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a -46.78% run over in the last seven days. SM share price has been hovering between 18.92 and 0.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For SM Energy Company [SM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SM Energy Company [SM] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of SM Energy Company [SM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SM Energy Company [SM] sitting at -4.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02. SM Energy Company [SM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.54.

SM Energy Company [SM] has 86.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 106.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 18.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.50, which indicates that it is 35.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SM Energy Company [SM] a Reliable Buy?

SM Energy Company [SM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.