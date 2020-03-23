Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] shares went higher by 4.29% from its previous closing of 40.37, now trading at the price of $42.10, also adding 1.73 points. Is SMAR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SMAR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 110.10M float and a 9.89% run over in the last seven days. SMAR share price has been hovering between 55.79 and 30.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SMAR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.10, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] sitting at -29.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -44.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.86. Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.15.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has 110.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.91 to 55.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] a Reliable Buy?

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.