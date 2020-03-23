SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $3.98 after SDC shares went down by -2.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SDC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.97, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] sitting at -69.30% and its Gross Margin at 76.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has 382.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 21.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.29. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] a Reliable Buy?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.