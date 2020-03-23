Spherix Incorporated [AIKI] took an upward turn with a change of 8.12%, trading at the price of $0.63 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.59 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Spherix Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 4.00M shares for that time period. AIKI monthly volatility recorded 54.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 34.21%. PS value for AIKI stocks is 894.00 with PB recorded at 0.19.

Spherix Incorporated [NASDAQ:AIKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Spherix Incorporated [AIKI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spherix Incorporated [AIKI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.97. Its Return on Equity is -40.50%, and its Return on Assets is -37.40%. These metrics suggest that this Spherix Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 554.17. Spherix Incorporated [AIKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

Spherix Incorporated [AIKI] has 13.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 5.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 34.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spherix Incorporated [AIKI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spherix Incorporated [AIKI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.