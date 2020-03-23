Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] dipped by -1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $18.78 price per share at the time. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. represents 103.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.94B with the latest information.

The Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $18.78 with 4.71 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPR shares recorded 1.79M.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.78, with the high estimate being $87.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.27 and P/E Ratio of 3.71. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has 103.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.69 to 94.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 28.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.