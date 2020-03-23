Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] shares went lower by -4.77% from its previous closing of 40.00, now trading at the price of $38.09, also subtracting -1.91 points. Is SQ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 26.28 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SQ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 350.34M float and a -34.07% run over in the last seven days. SQ share price has been hovering between 87.25 and 32.33 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Square Inc. [SQ] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SQ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.09, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $79.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Square Inc. [SQ] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Square Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square Inc. [SQ] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 138.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.59. Square Inc. [SQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.61 and P/E Ratio of 50.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Square Inc. [SQ] has 429.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.33 to 87.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 22.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.56. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Square Inc. [SQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.