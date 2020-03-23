SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $35.68 after SSNC shares went down by -6.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SSNC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.68, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $61.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] sitting at 19.60% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.93. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.19 and P/E Ratio of 21.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has 230.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.51 to 67.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 16.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.