STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] opened at $19.49 and closed at $21.71 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] had 5.32 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.47M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.64%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 18.42 during that period and STAG managed to take a rebound to 33.48 in the last 52 weeks.

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE:STAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give STAG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.60, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] sitting at 24.10% and its Gross Margin at 81.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.42. Its Return on Equity is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this STAG Industrial Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 74.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.00 and P/E Ratio of 66.30. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has 138.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.42 to 33.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 13.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.