STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $16.25 after STOR shares went down by -8.78% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] sitting at 30.30% and its Gross Margin at 98.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.70. These measurements indicate that STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.81. STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.71 and P/E Ratio of 13.21. These metrics all suggest that STORE Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has 218.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 40.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 24.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.97. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STORE Capital Corporation [STOR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.