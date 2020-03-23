Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] gained by 36.88% on the last trading session, reaching $10.17 price per share at the time. Sunnova Energy International Inc. represents 79.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 804.85M with the latest information.

The Sunnova Energy International Inc. traded at the price of $10.17 with 5.0 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NOVA shares recorded 470.80K.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give NOVA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.17, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 100.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 50.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has 79.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 804.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.12 to 20.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.