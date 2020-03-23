Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] saw a change by -1.07% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.40. The company is holding 223.62M shares with keeping 222.45M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.70% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -50.77% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.56%, trading +33.91% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 223.62M shares valued at 1.87 million were bought and sold.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 63.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 13.72. These metrics all suggest that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has 223.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.75 to 15.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 20.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.