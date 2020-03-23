Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] dipped by -4.80% on the last trading session, reaching $35.33 price per share at the time. Sysco Corporation represents 428.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 15.12B with the latest information.

The Sysco Corporation traded at the price of $35.33 with 13.67 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SYY shares recorded 3.99M.

Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Sysco Corporation [SYY], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SYY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.33, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $77.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.11.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sysco Corporation [SYY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sysco Corporation [SYY] sitting at 4.10% and its Gross Margin at 19.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.20. Its Return on Equity is 73.70%, and its Return on Assets is 9.70%. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 326.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 324.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.35 and P/E Ratio of 10.10. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] has 428.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.00 to 85.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 26.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sysco Corporation [SYY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sysco Corporation [SYY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.