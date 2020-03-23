TechnipFMC plc [FTI] saw a change by -0.16% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.29. The company is holding 369.92M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 40.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -77.98% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.46%, trading +48.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 369.92M shares valued at 4.32 million were bought and sold.

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to TechnipFMC plc [FTI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.28, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.23. TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.32.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has 369.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.49 to 28.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TechnipFMC plc [FTI] a Reliable Buy?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.