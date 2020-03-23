TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] opened at $13.56 and closed at $13.83 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.16% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.84.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] had 5.57 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.98M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.12%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.55 during that period and TGNA managed to take a rebound to 18.31 in the last 52 weeks.

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21. TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.23 and P/E Ratio of 9.78. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has 217.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.55 to 18.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 14.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.