The share price of Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] inclined by $141.74, presently trading at $163.26. The company’s shares saw 236.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 48.57 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TDOC jumped by 10.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 168.00 compared to +46.77 of all time high it touched on 03/23/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 22.30%, while additionally gaining 124.06% during the last 12 months. Teladoc Health Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $127.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -35.66% decrease from the current trading price.

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $163.25, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $136.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $141.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] sitting at -14.50% and its Gross Margin at 66.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -351.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.85. Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 186.30.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has 72.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 158.20. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 236.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 18.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.