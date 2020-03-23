Tenet Healthcare Corporation[THC] stock saw a move by -5.87% on Friday, touching 4.35 million. Based on the recent volume, Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of THC shares recorded 83.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] stock additionally went down by -30.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -60.12% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of THC stock is set at -57.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, THC shares showcased -48.43% decrease. THC saw 39.37 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give THC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Fundamental Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] sitting at 7.00% and its Gross Margin at 83.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99. Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has 83.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.00 to 39.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 29.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.07. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.