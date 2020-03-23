The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] shares went lower by -10.29% from its previous closing of 41.99, now trading at the price of $37.67, also subtracting -4.32 points. Is BX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 10.99 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.11B float and a -19.37% run over in the last seven days. BX share price has been hovering between 64.97 and 33.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.67, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $61.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at 48.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.18.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.11B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.00 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 17.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.