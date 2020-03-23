The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] stock went down by -8.61% or -1.67 points down from its previous closing price of 19.39. The stock reached $17.72 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.94% in the period of the last 7 days.

CG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.97, at one point touching $17.35. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -49.34%. The 52-week high currently stands at 34.98 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 0.36% after the recent low of 15.21.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.59, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] sitting at 37.20% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.17. Its Return on Equity is 45.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,126.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,108.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 6.10. These metrics all suggest that The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 297.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.21 to 34.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 18.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.