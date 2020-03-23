The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $6.31 after CHEF shares went up by 13.90% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ:CHEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] sitting at 3.20% and its Gross Margin at 25.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.38. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CHEF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 150.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.37 and P/E Ratio of 7.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has 22.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 124.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.55 to 42.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 67.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.