The share price of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] inclined by $5.69, presently trading at $5.40. The company’s shares saw 32.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.09 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GT fall by -21.08% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.46 compared to -0.66 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -49.51%, while additionally dropping -68.79% during the last 12 months. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.31% increase from the current trading price.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] sitting at 3.10% and its Gross Margin at 21.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.15. Its Return on Equity is -6.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 124.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.00.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has 233.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.09 to 20.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 21.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] a Reliable Buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.