The Kroger Co. [KR] saw a change by -7.05% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $31.77. The company is holding 794.26M shares with keeping 767.37M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 53.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.76% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -13.76%, trading +18.90% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 794.26M shares valued at 21.55 million were bought and sold.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Kroger Co. [KR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.77, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Kroger Co. [KR] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kroger Co. [KR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kroger Co. [KR] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35. The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.08 and P/E Ratio of 15.47. These metrics all suggest that The Kroger Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Kroger Co. [KR] has 794.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.70 to 36.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 12.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kroger Co. [KR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. [KR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.