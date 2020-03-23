The share price of The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] inclined by $9.59, presently trading at $9.36. The company’s shares saw 44.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.50 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MOS fall by -12.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.56 compared to -0.36 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -48.08%, while additionally dropping -66.11% during the last 12 months. The Mosaic Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.23. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.87% increase from the current trading price.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Mosaic Company [MOS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Mosaic Company [MOS] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Fundamental Analysis of The Mosaic Company [MOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Mosaic Company [MOS] sitting at -12.30% and its Gross Margin at 10.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30. The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.58.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] has 378.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.50 to 28.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 21.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Mosaic Company [MOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Mosaic Company [MOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.