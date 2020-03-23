The TJX Companies Inc.[TJX] stock saw a move by -10.28% on Friday, touching 13.13 million. Based on the recent volume, The TJX Companies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TJX shares recorded 1.21B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock could reach median target price of $70.00.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock additionally went down by -27.54% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -41.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TJX stock is set at -28.81% by far, with shares price recording returns by -38.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TJX shares showcased -33.81% decrease. TJX saw 64.95 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 34.36 compared to high within the same period of time.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TJX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.37, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.65.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.36 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 15.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.