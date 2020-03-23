The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] opened at $10.82 and closed at $10.94 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.10.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] had 3.56 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.58M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 32.63%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.45%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.82 during that period and WEN managed to take a rebound to 24.04 in the last 52 weeks.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Wendy’s Company [WEN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.84.

Fundamental Analysis of The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.03 and P/E Ratio of 19.10. These metrics all suggest that The Wendy’s Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has 156.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 32.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Wendy’s Company [WEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company [WEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.