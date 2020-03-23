Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] took an downward turn with a change of -7.59%, trading at the price of $15.82 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Toll Brothers Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.75M shares for that time period. TOL monthly volatility recorded 10.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 22.00%. PS value for TOL stocks is 0.24 with PB recorded at 0.47.

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] is sitting at 2.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.76. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 4.29. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has 111.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.28 to 49.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 22.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.