ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] saw a change by -5.06% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.13. The company is holding 184.17M shares with keeping 26.24M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.03% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -93.05% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -72.50%, trading +4.76% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 184.17M shares valued at 3.5 million were bought and sold.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -47.40% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has 184.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.