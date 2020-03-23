TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] gained by 0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $15.84 price per share at the time. TripAdvisor Inc. represents 125.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.99B with the latest information.

The TripAdvisor Inc. traded at the price of $15.84 with 4.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TRIP shares recorded 3.55M.

TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.84, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] is sitting at 3.28. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Fundamental Analysis of TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] sitting at 12.00% and its Gross Margin at 94.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37. TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.08 and P/E Ratio of 17.82. These metrics all suggest that TripAdvisor Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] has 125.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.73 to 50.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 16.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.27. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.