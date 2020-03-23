Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] dipped by -3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $117.84 price per share at the time. Union Pacific Corporation represents 692.40M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 81.59B with the latest information.

The Union Pacific Corporation traded at the price of $117.84 with 6.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UNP shares recorded 4.11M.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $117.84, with the high estimate being $216.00, the low estimate being $139.00 and the median estimate amounting to $200.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $121.65.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at 39.40% and its Gross Margin at 79.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.95. Its Return on Equity is 32.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.60%. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 149.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 140.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.83 and P/E Ratio of 14.05. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 692.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.08 to 188.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 12.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.