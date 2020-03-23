Unit Corporation[UNT] stock saw a move by 63.88% on Friday, touching 5.49 million. Based on the recent volume, Unit Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UNT shares recorded 44.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Unit Corporation [UNT] stock could reach median target price of $1.00.

Unit Corporation [UNT] stock additionally went up by 38.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UNT stock is set at -97.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by -44.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UNT shares showcased -89.47% decrease. UNT saw 16.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

Unit Corporation [NYSE:UNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Unit Corporation [UNT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNT an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.39, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Unit Corporation [UNT] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Unit Corporation [UNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unit Corporation [UNT] sitting at -96.80% and its Gross Margin at 43.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18. Unit Corporation [UNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.14.

Unit Corporation [UNT] has 44.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.29, which indicates that it is 40.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unit Corporation [UNT] a Reliable Buy?

Unit Corporation [UNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.