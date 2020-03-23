United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] shares went lower by -2.90% from its previous closing of 96.25, now trading at the price of $93.46, also subtracting -2.79 points. Is UPS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UPS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 702.02M float and a -0.82% run over in the last seven days. UPS share price has been hovering between 125.31 and 82.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UPS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $93.46, with the high estimate being $147.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.48. Its Return on Equity is 106.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 664.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 664.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 30.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.78 and P/E Ratio of 18.29. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has 885.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 82.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.00 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 9.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.