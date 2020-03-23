The share price of United Technologies Corporation [NYSE: UTX] inclined by $83.76, presently trading at $82.53. The company’s shares saw 19.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 69.02 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as UTX fall by -21.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 99.14 compared to -22.87 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -44.94%, while additionally dropping -34.95% during the last 12 months. United Technologies Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $158.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 76.22% increase from the current trading price.

United Technologies Corporation [NYSE:UTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to United Technologies Corporation [UTX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $82.53, with the high estimate being $195.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $166.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Fundamental Analysis of United Technologies Corporation [UTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.86. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UTX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.56 and P/E Ratio of 12.88. These metrics all suggest that United Technologies Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has 821.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 67.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.02 to 158.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 17.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Technologies Corporation [UTX] a Reliable Buy?

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.