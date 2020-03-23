Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] took an upward turn with a change of 2.22%, trading at the price of $1.84 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.37 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Vaxart Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 11.16M shares for that time period. VXRT monthly volatility recorded 34.03%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 34.40%. PS value for VXRT stocks is 18.56 with PB recorded at 1.55.

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VXRT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.84, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.96. Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has 79.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 142.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 3.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 623.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.55, which indicates that it is 34.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.