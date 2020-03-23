ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $11.21 after VIAC shares went down by -6.35% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27. ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 1.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 604.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 17.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.