VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $11.51 after VICI shares went down by -6.50% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VICI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.50, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is sitting at 4.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.91.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at 87.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.59. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 9.13. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 456.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.85 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.