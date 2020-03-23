ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] opened at $1.57 and closed at $1.64 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 14.02% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.87.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] had 5.84 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.86M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 26.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.11 during that period and VRAY managed to take a rebound to 9.76 in the last 52 weeks.

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VRAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.87, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -6.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46. ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.87.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has 133.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 248.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 9.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 26.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViewRay Inc. [VRAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.