Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.[WBA] stock saw a move by -4.39% on Friday, touching 11.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WBA shares recorded 963.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock could reach median target price of $57.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock additionally went up by 0.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.51% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WBA stock is set at -27.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.85% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WBA shares showcased -14.93% decrease. WBA saw 64.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.52 compared to high within the same period of time.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.42, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.80.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] sitting at 3.40% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.75. Its Return on Equity is 15.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.45 and P/E Ratio of 11.42. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has 963.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 64.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 13.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.