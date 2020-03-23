Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] took an downward turn with a change of -12.06%, trading at the price of $1.02 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Washington Prime Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.96M shares for that time period. WPG monthly volatility recorded 19.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 33.42%. PS value for WPG stocks is 0.27 with PB recorded at 0.37.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give WPG an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.02, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 64.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.34.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has 152.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 176.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.01 to 5.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 33.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.