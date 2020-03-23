Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] opened at $27.11 and closed at $27.24 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.24% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $27.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] had 1.64 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.70%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 21.70 during that period and W managed to take a rebound to 173.72 in the last 52 weeks.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Wayfair Inc. [W], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give W an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wayfair Inc. [W] is sitting at 3.37. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -10.20% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 99.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 173.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.51, which indicates that it is 23.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Wayfair Inc. [W] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.