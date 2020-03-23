WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] stock went down by -18.05% or -16.32 points down from its previous closing price of 90.41. The stock reached $74.09 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WEC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -25.48% in the period of the last 7 days.

WEC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $104.99, at one point touching $90.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -32.36%. The 52-week high currently stands at 109.53 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -5.94% after the recent low of 75.88.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.09, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $87.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.88.

Fundamental Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.51. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.45 and P/E Ratio of 20.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has 364.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.88 to 109.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.09, which indicates that it is 17.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.