The share price of Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] inclined by $5.28, presently trading at $4.22. The company’s shares saw 24.12% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.40 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WES fall by -8.97% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.30 compared to -0.55 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -66.67%, while additionally dropping -83.93% during the last 12 months. Western Midstream Partners LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.05% increase from the current trading price.

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WES an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] sitting at 44.80% and its Gross Margin at 83.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.89. Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.04 and P/E Ratio of 2.70. These metrics all suggest that Western Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has 362.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.40 to 35.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 33.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.