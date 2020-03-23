The share price of WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] inclined by $25.16, presently trading at $25.52. The company’s shares saw 18.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 21.50 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WRK fall by -1.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 26.35 compared to -0.35 of all time high it touched on 03/18/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -37.07%, while additionally dropping -33.02% during the last 12 months. WestRock Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.4% increase from the current trading price.

WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For WestRock Company [WRK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.52, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WestRock Company [WRK] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of WestRock Company [WRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WestRock Company [WRK] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 20.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WRK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WestRock Company [WRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. WestRock Company [WRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.09 and P/E Ratio of 7.66. These metrics all suggest that WestRock Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WestRock Company [WRK] has 258.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.50 to 44.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 14.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WestRock Company [WRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WestRock Company [WRK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.