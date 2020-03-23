Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] dipped by -6.40% on the last trading session, reaching $13.81 price per share at the time. Weyerhaeuser Company represents 750.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.08B with the latest information.

The Weyerhaeuser Company traded at the price of $13.81 with 2.14 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WY shares recorded 4.55M.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Weyerhaeuser Company [WY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 17.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.53. Its Return on Equity is -0.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Weyerhaeuser Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.32.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has 750.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.60 to 31.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 13.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] a Reliable Buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.