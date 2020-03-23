Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXDX] opened at $4.81 and closed at $4.62 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 30.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.02.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXDX] had 2.23 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 262.18K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 26.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.53 during that period and AXDX managed to take a rebound to 24.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.30%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 99.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 78.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] has 60.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 277.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.53 to 24.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.01, which indicates that it is 26.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] a Reliable Buy?

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.