Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] dipped by -5.80% on the last trading session, reaching $85.08 price per share at the time. Analog Devices Inc. represents 368.24M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 31.33B with the latest information.

The Analog Devices Inc. traded at the price of $85.08 with 4.55 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADI shares recorded 2.85M.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $85.08, with the high estimate being $146.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.37.

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 66.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.96.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 26.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has 368.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 127.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 14.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.