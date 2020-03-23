Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] took an downward turn with a change of -6.51%, trading at the price of $8.84 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.87 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Continental Resources Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.05M shares for that time period. CLR monthly volatility recorded 17.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 24.16%. PS value for CLR stocks is 0.66 with PB recorded at 0.52.

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69. Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 4.25. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has 321.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.92 to 52.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 24.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.