Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] shares went lower by -7.56% from its previous closing of 9.39, now trading at the price of $8.68, also subtracting -0.71 points. Is LXP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LXP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 248.95M float and a -11.07% run over in the last seven days. LXP share price has been hovering between 11.81 and 8.29 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LXP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.68, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] sitting at 29.40% and its Gross Margin at 88.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 83.80. These measurements indicate that Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.58. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.40 and P/E Ratio of 7.70. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 249.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.29 to 11.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 12.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.