Marriott International Inc. [MAR] took an downward turn with a change of -2.90%, trading at the price of $72.42 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.11 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Marriott International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.03M shares for that time period. MAR monthly volatility recorded 12.81%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 30.40%. PS value for MAR stocks is 1.10 with PB recorded at 34.69.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Marriott International Inc. [MAR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.37.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 19.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 309.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 30.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.