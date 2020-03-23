Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] took an downward turn with a change of -8.04%, trading at the price of $61.09 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Philip Morris International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.93M shares for that time period. PM monthly volatility recorded 6.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.36%. PS value for PM stocks is 3.12.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.09, with the high estimate being $112.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $93.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.43.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at 35.30% and its Gross Margin at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 55.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.53. Its Return on Equity is -62.70%, and its Return on Assets is 17.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 157.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.52B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 92.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.83 to 92.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 11.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.