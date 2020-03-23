The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] opened at $98.80 and closed at $97.71 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.76% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $95.01.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] had 40.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 89.00 during that period and BA managed to take a rebound to 398.66 in the last 52 weeks.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Boeing Company [BA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.01, with the high estimate being $440.00, the low estimate being $95.00 and the median estimate amounting to $184.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $97.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Boeing Company [BA] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.30% and its Gross Margin at 15.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.45. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 316.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 588.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.00 to 398.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 19.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

The Boeing Company [BA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.